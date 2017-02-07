Van Buren school board accepts superintendent's resignation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Van Buren school board accepts superintendent's resignation

Written by Heartland News
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
VAN BUREN, MO (KFVS) -

The second of two Heartland school superintendents caught up in a DUI investigation is out of a job.

The Van Buren School Board accepted Sonia Kuessner's resignation, retroactive to December 31, 2016.

In January, school leaders in Dexter relieved Mitch Wood of his duties there.

After a records request and weeks of effort, we learned Scott County deputies arrested both Wood and Kuessner in fall 2016, but their cases were never sent to the prosecutor for a decision on formal charges.

No word yet from Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury about the status of what we believe is a still-open investigation.

