Van Buren school board accepts superintendent's resignation

The Van Buren R-I District School Board placed superintendent Sonia Kuessner on administrative leave while she is under investigation for driving under the influence.

Van Buren school superintendent placed on administrative leave following DUI investigation

Two months ago, two local superintendents found themselves at the Scott County Jail on the same night, being booked and processed for DUI.

The Dexter, Missouri school superintendent has been let go.

The superintendent of the Dexter School District and the superintendent of the Van Buren School District are both under investigation for driving under the influence.

No charges filed against 2 southeast MO superintendents investigated for DUI

The second of two Heartland school superintendents caught up in a DUI investigation is out of a job.

The Van Buren School Board accepted Sonia Kuessner's resignation, retroactive to December 31, 2016.

In January, school leaders in Dexter relieved Mitch Wood of his duties there.

After a records request and weeks of effort, we learned Scott County deputies arrested both Wood and Kuessner in fall 2016, but their cases were never sent to the prosecutor for a decision on formal charges.

No word yet from Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury about the status of what we believe is a still-open investigation.

