Capital Improvement Project aims to provide new equipment for Cape Girardeau first responders

A Capital Improvement Project aims to get body cameras for police officers and breathing equipment for firefighters in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Cape Girardeau City Council will hold a public hearing Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. for public comment on the 2017-2022 CIP.

The plan includes a list of proposed projects, purchases, costs and funding sources for the next five years.

At the last meeting, the elected officials voiced support specifically for public safety purchases.

Officials say the total cost would be $54,000 for the devices and three years of maintenance costs. The council also supported replacing the firefighters’ 10-year-old breathing equipment at an initial cost of $555,000, with hopes that a grant would cover as much as 90 percent of the cost.

Two firefighters are certified technicians trained to maintain these units.

You can see the current draft of the CIP by clicking here.

