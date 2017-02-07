Cape Girardeau man served BBQ at Guy Fieri's Super Bowl tailgate

A Cape Girardeau businessman found himself at the Super Bowl, in the middle of all the fun, on Sunday.

David Knight owns Ole Hickory Pits in Cape Girardeau and said when he got the call from Food Network's Guy Fieri, he knew it was for something big.

Knight traveled down to Houston, Texas to serve his Hall of Fame smoked barbecue during Guy Fieri's tailgate party.

In between handing out plates, Knight also showed awareness to his organization, Operation BBQ Relief.

The organization provides food to first responders during natural disasters.

Knight said the experience during the Super Bowl was amazing.

"It was right across the dome and it was 2,000 of his closest friends dropped by to enjoy some barbecue and everything from lobster to you-name-it in the culinary cuisine fashion," Knight said.

Organization BBQ Relief has served more than 1,000 plates to first responders.

Knight said although natural disasters are sometimes unpredictable, he's happy his organization can be there in the time of need.

