Petition filed for 'Citizens' Veto' to stop Right to Work legislation in MO

The Presidents of Missouri's NAACP and Missouri's American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) filed a petition with the Missouri Secretary of State's Office today in hopes of putting the Right to Work legislation to a statewide vote.

According to a release from AFL-CIO, the Right to Work measure makes it a misdemeanor for employers who negotiate contracts with employees and their unions.

Governor Eric Greitens signed the bill into law on Monday, Feb. 6.

Under Missouri's Constitution, legislation that is passed by the General Assembly has to be referred to voters if 5 percent of voters from two-thirds of Missouri's congressional districts ask for it.

The petition has to have about 140,000 valid signatures before Aug. 28, 2017 for the issue to be placed on the Nov. 2018 ballot.

“In today's economy, employers and their employees need to work together to create and keep good-paying jobs,” said Mike Louis, President of the Missouri AFL-CIO. “This referendum stops corrupt politicians and the corporate special interests from trying to micro-manage the private sector and interfere with contracts negotiated between employees and employers.”

Greitens has said he believes the law will bring more businesses and jobs to Missouri.

Those against the measure say it will weaken unions and could lead to lower wages.

