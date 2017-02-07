Orient, IL man arrested for violating IL Sex Offender Act

A man from Orient, Ill. has been arrested for three counts of violating the Illinois Sex Offender Act.

According to the Illinois Sex Offender Information website, Alan T. Marsh, 56, was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault in Franklin County.

The victim was just 10 years old when the crime was committed.

He was arrested around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Marsh, who is listed as a sexual predator, is required to register as a sex offender annually for the rest of his natural life.

