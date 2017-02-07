SIU to allow the public to create art at spring iron pour

Crews opened the Cora Levee Floodgates on Friday, May 12.
A Saline County jury has convicted a Saline County doctor in the case accusing him of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A bill ensuring the Chester School District will not lose funding after closing for a fallen officer has passed the Illinois Senate.
Southeast Missouri State University will be observing summer hours beginning May 15.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy, who had special needs, was staying with his parents at the hotel when he managed to leave their room while the couple slept.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
