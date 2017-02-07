SIU to allow the public to create art at spring iron pour

How would you like to make a statement by making a Valentine’s Day greeting made of iron?

The SIU School of Art and Design sculpture department is offering a chance for the public to get in on poured-sculpture art creation at the spring iron pour.

This unique event will take place at the SIU Foundry on West Pleasant Hill Road across from the Evergreen Terrace Apartments and will run from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11.

The department will sell scratch blocks that have patterns like squares, ovals and hearts that will cost between $7 and $15.

A scratch block is a small, wood-framed box used to make a metal plate.

The metal plates can be personalized or decorated before the pour.

When it is completed the plate will have a raised design.

The iron pour is a dramatic event with the iron being heated to 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit - the melting point.

Faculty and sculpture students heat the metal and then pour it into molds for sculptures and the scratch boxes are part of the pour.

Those interested can contact Jam Lovell, School of Art and Design research assistant, for further information via email.

