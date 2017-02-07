Gov. Bevin to host 51st annual KY Governor's Prayer Breakfast

Around 1,000 elected officials, community leaders and private citizens from across Kentucky attended the 51st annual Kentucky Governor's Prayer Breakfast at the Frankfort Convention Center.

Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day delivered the keynote address, and Luke Hancock of the 2013 NCAA national champion University of Louisville men's basketball team offered the message of faith.

Day was introduced by Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Glenn Acree, and Hancock was introduced by Lt. Gov. Hampton.

Lonnie and Belinda Riley of Harlan County received the 2017 William Cooper Faith and Community in Action Award. The award was named after late Rev. William Jefferson Cooper, Sr., found of the Kentucky Governor's Prayer Breakfast.

The Riley's direct Meridzo Center Ministries, which has mobilized more than 35,000 volunteers since 1999, to meet the needs of Appalachian residents.

“Lonnie and Belinda are a testimony of what can happen when people live in faith, following God without reservation to meet the needs of the community and adhere to the values on which Kentucky was built, ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall,’” said Gov. Bevin. “The Commonwealth is honored to recognize the Rileys’ serving spirit with the 2017 William Cooper Faith and Community in Action Award.”

Pastor Kyle Idleman of Louisville's Southeast Christian Church delivered the invocation and Rabbi David Wirtchafter of Lexington's Temple Adath Israel shared "gratitude for the new day."

State Representatives Kenny Imes and James Tipton led scripture readings and State Treasurer Allison Ball offered the closing prayer.

Musical guests included Iron Bell Ministry, Steve McWhirter, Joel Gerdis and The Nale Family, and the presentation of colors was led by the University of Kentucky Color Guard ROTC.

