Man charged with murder in Jefferson Co., MO

A Festus man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, officers received a 911 call from a home in the 1400 block of Wilderness Acres Lane in Festus on Sunday, Jan. 22.

As deputies were responding to the home, dispatch got another call from the home.

The caller, later identified as Christopher Buechting, 43, said he'd been assaulted by Angela McDonald. He told dispatch that he was fine and was leaving the house.

Deputies still responded to the home and made contact with McDonald, 39. She did not give investigators much information.

Buechting was not at the home.

The next day, deputies were called back to the home to assist Emergency Medical Personnel with an unresponsive woman, identified as McDonald.

McDonald was taken to the hospital with what investigators call "significant injuries." She died on Wednesday, Jan. 25 as a result of those injuries.

Buechting was arrested on a charge of 2nd-degree murder. He's being held on $100,000 cash only bond.

