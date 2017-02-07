2 arrested after child with autism found locked in a cage

Two people are behind bars in Washington County, Tenn. after investigators found a child locked in a cage in their home.

Deputies responded to the home in Jonesborough, Tenn. around 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. They said they'd gotten a tip that a child was being kept in a cage.

Once inside, they found the 10-year-old child, who has autism, locked in a wooden cage with a mattress. Emergency responders said the cage smelled of urine and feces.

The homeowners, Mickey Sparks, 69, and Patricia Laws, 43, were arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

The victim and three other children in the home were removed by the Department of Children's Service.

Sparks and Laws are being held on $50,000 bond.

