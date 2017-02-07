WANTED: man suspected of cashing a forged check

Do you recognize the man in this surveillance picture?

Kentucky State Police are asking for help identifying the man.

Investigators say he tried to cash a forged check at the CFSB in Draffenville, Kentucky in July 2016.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to contact Detective Brian Hill with Kentucky State Police Post 1. He can be reached at 270-856-3721.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-222-5555 or through the KSP app.

