Cash for college: Where to look

The bodies of 2 people killed in an airplane crash on Friday, May 12 have been identified.
The plume of smoke from a house fire in Pomona, Illinois can be seen for miles. Several fire departments are on scene on Macedonia Road fighting the fire.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A resistance band is a great go-to fitness tool. It is inexpensive, easy to transport, and there are several ways you can use it. Crowson explains how to use a resistance band to work your upper body.
Mayfest kicked off this weekend with plenty of fun and events there in Downtown Perryville. An estimated 7,500 people were in attendance for the big event.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
