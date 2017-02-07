Man indicted on murder charge in sister's death in Lyon Co., KY

A Chicago man has been indicted by a Lyon County Grand Jury on a murder charge in connection to the death of his sister.

Arthur Long, 66, faces charges of murder and theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000.

His sister, Nancy Minor, 68, was found dead inside her Eddyville home on Nov. 30, 2016.

Investigators said she had multiple blunt force injuries.

According to Kentucky State Police, Long stole his sister's car. He was taken into custody near Cookeville, Tennessee in early December after a chase.

