1 sent to the hospital after crash in Graves Co., KY

A crash between a car and a truck sends one to the hospital.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of KY 849 and KY 1684 in the Dogwood community around 7:15 a.m.

Deputies learned that Keith Alvey, 43, of Paducah was driving south on KY 1684 when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

He was hit by an oncoming truck that did not have a stop sign.

Alvey's car hit the stop sign and then a tree before it stopped.

He had to be cut out of the car by the Mayfield Fire Department.

Alvey, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken to the hospital for treatment of several injuries.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Several departments worked together at the scene: Symsonia Fire Department, Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS and two officers from the Mayfield Police Department who were on their way home after their shift and stopped to help.

