Poplar Bluff police identify suspects involved in a vehicle break-in

The Poplar Bluff Police Department have identified two people who they believe were involved in a vehicle break-in at a Walmart store on Sunday.

Police responded to a theft complaint at a Walmart in Poplar Bluff on Sunday, February 5. Patrolman Elless spoke with the victim, who told him that her vehicle had been damaged and broken into. Once the suspect and/or suspects entered the vehicle, multiple items of the victim's personal property were taken.

