Poplar Bluff police identify suspects involved in a vehicle break-in

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
The Illinois State Police and Randolph County Sheriffs Office are on the scene of a multiple vehicle personal injury crash on Illinois Route 4, near Pyatt Cutler Road.
The decision to remove Hutcheson late Tuesday, May 9 by the Attorney General hinged on the death of a Tennessee man.
Authorities are on the scene of an off-campus shooting on North Henderson in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, May 11.
The Mound City police chief is in jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
