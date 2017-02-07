Dexter squad car hit by distracted driver

No one was hurt, but a crash involving a Dexter Police Department squad car serves as a warning: don't take your eyes off the road.

According to the police department, the crash happened on Friday, Feb. 3.

The officer was stopped at a stoplight when the patrol car was rear-ended.

The driver told investigators he was distracted by his cellphone at the time of the crash.

The department hopes this will remind everyone that distracted driving can be just as dangerous as other types of impaired driving.

