Van Buren R1 superintendent resigns

The superintendent of the Van Buren R1 School District has resigned.

The school board accepted Sonia Kuessner's resignation effective Dec. 31, 2016.

Kuessner has been on administrative leave since Nov. 2016. The board placed her on leave while Kuessner was under investigation for driving under the influence in Scott County.

She has not been charged.

The school board voted for Lyn Reed to serve as superintendent for the remainder of the school year.

They also voted to employ her as superintendent for the 2017-2018 school year.

