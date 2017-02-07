Van Buren R1 superintendent resigns

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
Authorities are on the scene of an off-campus shooting on North Henderson in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, May 11.
Two people were arrested by Murray police on Thrusday after an apparent assault.
Kentucky State Police announced new hiring guidelines for state troopers.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced that the Corporation for National and Community Service dispatched several teams of volunteers to help those affected by flooding in the St. Louis area and Van Buren, Missouri.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.
