Marion police locate man who returned wallet

The Illinois State Police and Randolph County Sheriffs Office are on the scene of a multiple vehicle personal injury crash on Illinois Route 4, near Pyatt Cutler Road.
The decision to remove Hutcheson late Tuesday, May 9 by the Attorney General hinged on the death of a Tennessee man.
Authorities are on the scene of an off-campus shooting on North Henderson in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, May 11.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
The Mound City police chief is in jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.
A man walking along Tiki Beach on Lake Erie came across a woman dragging and throwing her dog into the choppy waters in Lake Erie. The incident was caught on camera.
