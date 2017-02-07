Marion police locate man who returned wallet

The Marion Police Department found a man they were looking for who turned in a wallet after it was dropped at Walmart.

Not all of the wallet's contents made it inside the store with the wallet, however, so investigators wanted help finding him to ask him some more questions.

The person who found the wallet was questioned by police but is not a part of the investigation and not suspected of any wrong doing.

Police are still investigating what happened to the missing contents.

