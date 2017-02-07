Missouri joins 19 states in lawsuit against land regulations

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced that Missouri has filed a lawsuit challenging rules that expand the definition of 'critical habitat' for endangered and threatened species.

The rules were put in place under the Obama Administration.

According to Hawley, the rules "drastically expand federal power over farm and ranch land across Missouri and the nation."

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama against the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Under the rules, the federal government is able to designate any land or area as critical habitat for endangered species if the government decided the land could host an endangered species in the future.

“Missourians are well equipped to manage our natural resources and protect our endangered species,” Hawley said. “We will not allow the federal government to unlawfully seize control of Missourians’ farms, ranches, and private property.”

