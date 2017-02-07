Fulton Co. teacher charged with rape of student

A Fulton County High School Teacher is behind bars for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to Kentucky State Police, someone filed a complaint on Jan. 25.

The complaint alleged that Charlotte Netz, 25, conducted in inappropriate behavior with a 17-year-old student.

Netz, who is from Union City, Tenn., was arrested in Union City and extradited to Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 3.

She faces a felony charge of rape, 3rd degree.

