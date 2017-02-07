Gov. Bevin to sign historic pro-life legislation

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin will ceremonially sign two historic pro-life measures during the Kentucky Right to Life Association’s annual “Rally for Life” at the Capitol on Wednesday, February 8.

More than a dozen state legislators and pro-life advocates from across the Commonwealth will participate in the event, which will be held at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gov. Bevin will commemorate the recently enacted Senate Bill 5 (protecting unborn children after 20 weeks of gestation) and House Bill 2 (requiring an ultrasound before a pregnancy is terminated), which both passed with broad bipartisan support in the General Assembly.

House Speaker Jeff Hoover and Sen. Brandon Smith will also be in attendance; Hoover was the primary sponsor for House Bill 2 and Smith was the primary sponsor for Senate Bill 5.

Other Legislative leaders will also be at the event.

