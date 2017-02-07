'Discover and Engage' art exhibit coming to downtown Carbondale

Downtown Carbondale will welcome the "Discover and Engage" art exhibit at the Carbondale Community Arts.

The "Discover and Engage" art exhibit contains work created by the youth that participated in the after school fine arts program at the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale and members of the local community during the Free Art Saturdays Workshops.

The program was made possible with the support of the Arts in Education Artist Residency Grant from the Illinois Arts Council Association and Carbondale Community Arts.

The free event will have a public reception Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Artspace 304, located at 304 W Walnut Street in downtown Carbondale.

For more information about Carbondale Community Arts programs and events at Artspace 304, call 618-457-5100, or email info@carbondalearts.org or visit their website by clicking here.

