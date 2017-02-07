February 8 celebrity birthdays

He's the current manager of the Chicago Cubs who last season helped them to their first World Series title in over 100 years. Joe Maddon is 63 today.

He's a wrestler who describes himself as the World's Largest Athlete. Over his career, he's won just about every title belt out there. His real name is Paul Wight. But you know him as "Big Show" and he's 45 today.

He's the lead singer for the metal band Motley Crue. You heard him on the hits: Girls Girls Girls, Dr. Feelgood and Without You. Vince Neil is 56 today.

You may not know his face, but you know his music. He's written the theme music for some of the biggest movies of all time. They include Jaws, Star Wars, Superman and Raiders of the Lost Ark. Oscar-winning composer John Williams is 85 today.

He's an actor who's starred in dozens of movies including 48 Hours, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Cape Fear, Affliction, the list goes on and on. Nick Nolte is 76 today.

