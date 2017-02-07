Flu outbreak closes KY school district for second day

A school district in Kentucky had to call off classes yesterday and today because of a flu outbreak.

School leaders in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky say they first noticed a drop in attendance last week.

By Friday 680 kids were reported absent.

This is when school leaders decided to call off classes for all of the schools in the district to allow time for kids to recover and custodians to disinfect the school.

"At some point, it was just getting worse," Superintendent Randy McCarty said. "We talked to our healthcare providers, and they were getting over-run with flu symptoms coming in to their emerge-cares and the doctors, so uh, uh, it's just something, our kids are sick, and we've got to find out some way to try break the cycle."

The school district said it was losing about $16,000 a day based on the funding the state provides for attendance.

Students will make up the days at the end of the school year.

