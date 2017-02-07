Flu outbreak closes KY school district for second day

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.
An Obion County, Tennessee woman is accused of following a congressman and his aide after a town hall meeting on Monday, May 8.
A body was found in a creek in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, May 11.
A man is wanted out of Perry County, Missouri and the Perry County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.
Remembering the fallen. The annual Peace Officer Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 15 in Paducah.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A mother and her two children returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
Crews took down the second of four Confederate-era monuments in New Orleans on Thursday. Workers began to remove the Jefferson Davis statue shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday.
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.
