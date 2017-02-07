Blazing Saddles Anniversary

Don't let the rain dampen your spirits! There are still plenty of things around the Heartland to do this weekend.
A Mississippi County, Missouri sheriff was suspended from his duties and is facing 18 criminal charges.
Police in Hopkinsville, Kentucky are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
More questions emerge at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff over the alleged retaliation of a doctor who once ran a pain management center at the hospital. Dr. Dale Klein claims he was punished for voicing his concerns.
A Melber, Kentucky man is behind bars facing several drug and traffic charges following a traffic stop on Thursday, May 11.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.
A fire hazard has prompted the recall of certain Carrier brand and Bryant brand heat pumps used for heating and cooling homes.
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.
