Blazing Saddles Anniversary

A movie which broke all the rules had audiences laughing this week 43 years ago.

It was on February 7, 1974, Mel Brooks' Blazing Saddles rode into theaters. The movie featured an all-star cast including Brooks, Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder as the Waco Kid, Slim Pickens, Harvey Korman, Madeline Kahn and Alex Karras as Mongo.

The movie satirizes racism in Hollywood movies about the Old West with the hero being a black sheriff in the all-white town of Rock Ridge.

Brooks had original intended for the movie to be titled "Tex X" but that was scrubbed. He said he came up with the name "Blazing Saddles" one morning while taking a shower.

The movie was almost not released. When Brooks screened it for executives, there was little laughter and one distributor said the studio should dump it and take a loss. It's a good thing they didn't, the movie went on to make over $119 million dollars.

The American Film Institute ranks it as the 6th best movie comedy of all time. Some of the most memorable lines from the film: "What in the Wide World of Sports is going on here!" and "Mongo only pawn in the game of life."

