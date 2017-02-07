Freddy Krueger is back in new documentary

Robert Englund, who made a name for himself in the 1980's for his portrayal of the iconic horror movie character Freddy Krueger, is coming back one last time in a new film.

The new documentary, "Nightmares in the Makeup Chair," focuses on the special effects makeup that helped craft the memorable and horrifying look of the classic villain.

The film highlights the importance of practical makeup and features special effects artist Robert Kurtzman.

“I’ve always been in awe of the multi-talented makeup effects artists," Englund said.

Englund also pays tribute to the late director Wes Craven and shares stories from his time working in slasher films.

The new film is due out later this year.

