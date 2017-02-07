Gov. Rauner visits Herrin Jr. High School, talks education

Governor Bruce Rauner was in Herrin, Illinois on Tuesday, February 7.

Education was the focus of his visit.

While at Herrin Junior High School, the governor spoke at a press conference and students got the opportunity to ask him questions.

Gov. Rauner discussed the work of the Governor's School Funding Commission, which recently released a report that includes a framework allowing members of the General Assembly to create a new school funding formula.

"Education is the most important thing we do as a community, and it is a primary reason I ran for governor," he said. "Over the past two years we've increased school funding to record levels and it's our greatest accomplishment, but we can do more."

Proponents argue the current funding formula puts unnecessary strain on schools in lower income, or rural communities, which may not have a local tax base to fund local school programs.

The Governor's office also announced the states involvement in the 'Lead Higher Initiative'.

Illinois is the first state in the nation to take part in the initiative which aims to expand enrollment in AP and IB courses across the state.

"The Lead Higher Initiative will help us reach more scholars who may not have thought of themselves as college or career ready before," Secretary of Education Beth Purvis said. "This will help ensure every student has the opportunities they need that will lead to high-paying, high-quality careers."

Gov. Rauner said he wants to erase a dividing line over racial and income inequity in high school AP & IB courses.

