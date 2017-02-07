Four things you need to know on 2/7

It's Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Brian is tracking thunderstorms moving through the Heartland this morning. The storms are coming in from the southwest and moving northeast. These storms are bringing intense rain, winds and even hail. Make sure you have the KFVS12 Weather App handy so you can get real-time radar for where you live. The First Alert Weather Team is updating it with the latest information as it comes in.

Making Headlines:

Chicken ordinance: Starting April 1, 2017 chickens will be allowed inside the Cape Girardeau city limits. The city council passed the ordinance on Feb. 6, 2017 in a meeting which only lasted 11 minutes.

Forgery investigation: Carbondale Police said a woman in this security video is a suspect in a theft and forgery investigation. Investigators said she cashed two fake checks at the SIU Credit Union. She might be wearing a wig in this photo. If you recognize her, call Carbondale police.

Happening today: Federal and state lawyers will go before a panel of federal appellate judge in San Francisco to argue for and against President Trump's travel and refugee ban. The federal government said the president has the power to decide who can come into the country when it's a matter of national security.

Illinois Governor: Education will be top of mind as Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner comes to Herrin Today. Governor Rauner wants to erase a dividing line over racial and income inequity in high school AP & IB courses.

