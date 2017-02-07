Heartland sports scores from Monday 2/6

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
A possible contract extension for Lynn, an impending free agent, has been a popular topic since Lynn stated his desire to be a Cardinal for life in early April.
A possible contract extension for Lynn, an impending free agent, has been a popular topic since Lynn stated his desire to be a Cardinal for life in early April.
Dexter Fowler hit a pinch-hit, go-ahead triple and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a four-run deficit for the second game in a row, rallying past Miami 7-5 on Wednesday night to complete a trip that by one measure...
Dexter Fowler hit a pinch-hit, go-ahead triple and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a four-run deficit for the second game in a row, rallying past Miami 7-5 on Wednesday night to complete a trip that by one measure ranked...
Tickets are now on sale for Three Rivers College's second annual "Day at the Ballpark" event.
Tickets are now on sale for Three Rivers College's second annual "Day at the Ballpark" event.