Heartland sports scores from Monday 2/6

Heartland sports scores from Monday 2/6

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores 2/6

NCAA Basketball 

(Women)

EKU-64
Murray State-70

H.S. Basketball

(Girls)

Poplar Bluff-54
Saxony Lutheran-62

Jackson-61
Sikeston-37

Oran-68
Woodland-32

Delta-50
Scott City-32

(Boys)

Scott City-85
Oak Ridge-77

NHL

St. Louis-2
Philadelphia-0
 

