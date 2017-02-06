Power fully restored in Franklin Co., IL

According to Ameren Illinois, all power has been restored in Franklin County, Illinois.

Last night, more than 1,700 customers were without power on the east side of Franklin County, Illinois.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said the Southeastern Illinois Electric initially reported the outage.

There is still no word on the cause.

