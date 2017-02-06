Blues shutout Flyers on the road - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blues shutout Flyers on the road

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The St. Louis Blues shutout the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 Monday night in Philadelphia.

Paul Stastny and Kenny Agostino scores for the Blues.

Carter Hutton recorded the shutout in goal for St. Louis.

