Clarkton, MO schools closed rest of week due to flu

Clarkton schools will remain closed the rest of the week due to the flu.

According to Clarkton Superintendent Delane Beckwith, there were 74 absences on Monday, February 6.

One student is at a Memphis hospital with pneumonia and another is at a Poplar Bluff hospital with influenza.

The district chose to close on Tuesday, Feb. 7 as well. On Wednesday, the superintendent chose to close school for the rest of the week. Classes are expected to resume on Monday, Feb. 13.

There are 322 students total in the district.

There have been more than 15,000 cases of the flu across the state of Missouri this year. 12,970 cases of Influenza Type A, 2,085 cases of Influenza Type B, and 323 were unclassified.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.