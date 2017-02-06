Chicken ordinance passes in Cape Girardeau

You may like to eat chicken, but would you like one living next door? One Cape Girardeau man is hoping to make that happen and hundreds of locals agree.

The Cape Girardeau City Council passed the chicken ordinance on Monday night, February 6.

The change will now allow the residents to keep Chickens in city limits provided they are in a coop. Those supporting the amendments are planning on setting up classes in March and April to better teach people about the rules. Some even believe it will help other growing areas in Cape.

"I really do honestly believe this is a good step for the tech center," said Andrew Bard, a supporter of the amendment. "This is just one of those things that if someone who wants to move here from out of town, who is going to be under the age of 35, who's going to be able to gentrify some neighborhoods, it's one of the things they're going to want. They're going to want urban farming, gardening, farmers markets, and chickens.

The city council met briefly and passed the ordinance, along with five other issues.

The new ordinance outlines how many chickens each person can keep and where and how they must house them.

