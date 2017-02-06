4 in custody in connection to Cape Girardeau drug bust - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 in custody in connection to Cape Girardeau drug bust

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Four people were taken into custody after a drug bust on Monday, February 6 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

It happened at a home on the corner of New Madrid and Missouri Streets.

 A SWAT team was there and authorities used a flash grenade to inside the home.

Police said no shots were fired.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Mississippi County, MO sheriff removed from office

    Mississippi County, MO sheriff removed from office

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:33:20 GMT
    Sheriff Cory Hutcheson (Source: KFVS)Sheriff Cory Hutcheson (Source: KFVS)

    Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.

    Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.

  • Does It Work: Hello Fresh

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-05-11 00:08:53 GMT
    Cumin-spiced steakCumin-spiced steak

    Farm-fresh, healthy, recipe-ready food delivered to your door is the promise of subscription meal service Hello Fresh. But can a service that claims to be healthy deliver on taste?  

    Farm-fresh, healthy, recipe-ready food delivered to your door is the promise of subscription meal service Hello Fresh. But can a service that claims to be healthy deliver on taste?  

  • WANTED: Man wanted out of Perry County

    WANTED: Man wanted out of Perry County

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:51:48 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A man is wanted out of Perry County and the Perry County Sheriffs Department is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured. 

    A man is wanted out of Perry County and the Perry County Sheriffs Department is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly