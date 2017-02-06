Solar eclipse photo workshop held at SIU - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Solar eclipse photo workshop held at SIU

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

About 20 people attended a class on the basics of taking pictures of the eclipse on Monday, February 6 at Southern Illinois University.

The event was from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at SIU Student Center Craft Shop.

"They are teaching us how to make solar filters, to go over mostly still photography cameras and telescopes," SIU photographer Russell Bailey said. "So we are testing our skills to see if we can make something that's easy to take off our cameras during the exposure of a solar eclipse."

Bailey said he's been trying to figure out a way to stay on top of the eclipse since he will have a short-lived time period to get the shots he wants.

"It's going to be a great day and I think everyone should end up with some really nice photography to share with everyone when it's all said and done," he said.

Some things covered during the workshop included: what types of cameras to use, when you need a solar filter, building a solar filter and how to practice taking a picture of the eclipse.

