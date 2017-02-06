Carbondale PD release results of weekend 'crackdown'

The Carbondale Police Department released the results of its 2017 Super Bowl weekend Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket enforcement activity.

Police were out February 4-5.

The "crackdown" resulted in one DUI arrest. In addition, police said citations were issued for three seat belt violations, one speeding violation, one illegal transportation of alcohol violation, two uninsured motor vehicle violations, five other moving violations and two non-moving violations were issued.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.