Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast to speak at Southeast MO State

An Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast will speak at Southeast Missouri State University on Monday, February 6 as part of the university's 2016-2017 Speaker Series.

"An Evening with Shawn Johnson" will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Show Me Center.

Before the event, Johnson will attend a gymnastics clinic at 4 p.m. in Parker gymnastics gym. The clinic will be led by the Southeast women's gymnastics team and 50 students ages 6-14 will participate.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.