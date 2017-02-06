WANTED: Identity theft and forgery suspect in Carbondale

Police in Carbondale home someone recognizes the woman in this surveillance picture.

She's a suspect in an identity theft and forgery investigation.

According to police, the woman cashed four fake checks at two SIU Credit Union locations in Carbondale.

It happened on Jan. 23.

The woman is believed to be wearing a wig in this photo.

She was driving a white Buick SUV with stolen Illinois registration plates attached at the time of the crime.

If you recognize this woman or have information about the crime, you are asked to call police at 618-457-3200.

