Bertrand, MO man arrested for stealing, damaging combine

A man is wanted out of Perry County and the Perry County Sheriffs Department is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.
A man is wanted out of Perry County and the Perry County Sheriffs Department is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.
SIU in Carbondale will be without a chancellor for a while longer.
After a meeting Wednesday, May 10 in Edwardsville, Illinois school leaders did not make a decision as to who will takeover the vacant leadership role, and say the issue is being tabled for now.
SIU in Carbondale will be without a chancellor for a while longer.
After a meeting Wednesday, May 10 in Edwardsville, Illinois school leaders did not make a decision as to who will takeover the vacant leadership role, and say the issue is being tabled for now.
The Perry County Emergency Management Agency said on Wednesday that the Chester Bridge is now officially reopened to traffic.
The Perry County Emergency Management Agency said on Wednesday that the Chester Bridge is now officially reopened to traffic.
Cape Girardeau's water park will kick off the summer season later in May. Cape Splash is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.
Cape Girardeau's water park will kick off the summer season later in May. Cape Splash is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.