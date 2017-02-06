Bertrand, MO man arrested for stealing, damaging combine

A Bertrand man is facing felony charges after allegedly getting his vehicle stuck on someone else's property and then stealing a combine to try and free his vehicle.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the landowner captured at least part of the crime on surveillance video.

Deputies took the report of damage to a field on County Road 521 in late December.

Investigators learned that Michael Birdwell, 34, was the driver of that vehicle.

He was allegedly driving across the field when he got stuck.

That's when investigators say Birdwell used the landowner's brand new combine to try and get his vehicle unstuck.

Birdwell actually ripped off the back of the combine in the process, causing about $65,000 in damage to the combine.

He faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, property damage in the first degree, and trespass in the first degree.

Birdwell is in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a parole violation. Once he's released, Birdwell will be returned to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

A judge set bond at $150,000.

