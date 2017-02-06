Car hits utility pole on Sprigg, Amethyst in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau's water park will kick off the summer season later in May. Cape Splash is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.
Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones wants to inform the public of an investigation conducted by The Caruthersville Police Department. Officials are looking into the theft of property from several vehicles throughout the city.
The Missouri Department of Education has received, and granted, a number of requests to forgive school days missed due to flooding.
Route 127 is closed south of Alto Pass, Illinois but that hasn't stopped some people from going that way anyway.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced its withdrawal from the HELP, Inc. Board of Directors on Tuesday, May 9.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
More than 7,400 words, names, acronyms and initials have been banned by the state of North Carolina from appearing on a vanity license plate.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
