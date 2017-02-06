Car hits utility pole on Sprigg, Amethyst in Cape Girardeau

Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri have cleared the scene after a car hit a utility pole on Monday afternoon, February 6.

Four cars total were involved.

According to police, one car hit the pole at Sprigg and Amethyst. A transformer then fell on the vehicle.

The driver was injured and taken from the scene by ambulance.

Just before 3 p.m., northbound and southbound lanes of Sprigg were clear.

Ameren crews were on scene removing the transformer. Three residents were without power.

Police officers, the fire department and EMS were also on scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.