Crash near Ballard-McCracken County line slows traffic

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a truck or trailer near the Ballard-McCracken County line.

The crash brought down some utility lines.

It happened on KY 286 around the 13.5 mile marker in Ballard County near the KY 1367/Hamburg Road intersection about a mile west of the Ballard-McCracken County Line.

The truck overturned, spilling some of its contents, according to the transportation cabinet. Crews will have to take everything off the truck before it can be up-righted.

Right now, crews have the road restricted to one lane. However, the Transportation Cabinet expects the road will be shut down once utility crews arrive to make repairs.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area by detouring along US 60 between Paducah and Wickliffe.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.