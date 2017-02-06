Charges pending against juvenile accused of crashing into Perry County, IL War Memorial

A juvenile may face charges in connection to a February crash that damaged the Veterans Memorial on the lawn of the courthouse in Pinckneyville, Illinois.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

According to Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis, a juvenile passed out behind the wheel because of a possible medical condition. The car crashed into the south side of the Veterans Memorial.

On March 13, the Pinckneyville Police Department sent a press release that said the department sent their report to the Perry County State's Attorney's Office for further review and possible charges.

Three monuments, a bench, two flag poles, and planters were all damaged in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Bareis, an Army National Guardsman, is working with the Pinckneyville American Legion/VFW to restore the damage.

He said he is, "grieved to see the damage of these historical monuments, but is relieved that no one was badly injured in the crash."

Bareis said that as custodian of county property, "I will do everything in my power to see the complete restoration and rededication of the Veteran’s Memorial at the Perry County Courthouse."

