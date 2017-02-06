Theft reported at Cape Girardeau's 'The Bubble'

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating a theft at The Bubble.

It happened at some point over the weekend.

It was reported on Sunday, Feb. 5.

According to police, someone broke in through a window and stole some cash.

"The Bubble" is home to Cape Girardeau's year-round central municipal pool, housed by an insulated "bubble" for the fall and winter months.

If you have information about this crime, you are asked to call police.

