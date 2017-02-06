Three-vehicle collision in McCracken County sends one person to the hospital

One person was sent to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in McCracken County.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Maryland Sreet and North Friendship Road at about 7:05 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2017.

The vehicles involved included Christie Campbell, 34, of Paducah, Maxine Wynn, 68, of Paducah and Jennifer Noles, 52, of Paducah.

Campbell was traveling across North Friendship Road from Maryland Sreet and could not see southbound lane due to the traffic that was stopped because of the vehicles waiting to enter the parking lot of the Lone Oak Elementary School.

Wynn's vehicle could not avoid striking Campbell and then Campbell was pushed into Nole's vehicle.

Campbell and Wynn both had to get their vehicles towed, and Nole's vehicle did not have to be towed.

Campbell was transported to Baptist ER for non-incapacitating injuries.

McCracken County Sheriffs Deputies were aided at the scene by Meadows Wrecker service and Mercy Ambulance service.

