Giant City Visitors Center to feature photography of Mike Pyrtel

Throughout the month of February, the Giant City Visitors Center will be hosting a photography exhibit by local photographer and nature enthusiast Mike Pyrtel.

Pyrtel has been a resident of southern Illinois since 1976 documenting numerous scenes of the area's natural beauty.

The photography featured in the exhibit highlights beautiful flora, fauna and sunsets in southern Illinois.

The Giant City Visitors center will be hosting new art exhibits seasonally and the public is encouraged to come in and enjoy the beauty of nature featured in various art mediums.

For more information about exhibits or to find out how to share your nature art, please contact Jennifer Randolph at (618)-457-4836 or jennifer.randolph@illinois.gov.

Giant City State Park is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The mission of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is to manage, conserve and protect Illinois' natural, recreational and cultural resources, further the public's understanding and appreciation of those resources, and promote the education, science and public safety of Illinois' natural resources for present and future generations.

