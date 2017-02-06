Shots fired call leads to arrest in Carbondale

A call about gunshots being fired in the early morning hours in Carbondale leads to two arrests.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, the initial call came in just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 200 block of North Wall Street.

Officers learned that a man identified as Quinterius Murden ran up to another man and punched him in the face.

Murden was arrested on a charge of battery.

The initial incident sparked another disturbance.

As officers were investigating that disturbance, they noticed a man identified as Nicoliest Brown allegedly trying to hide something in the bushes.

Brown is accused of trying to hide several bags of drugs. He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver controlled substance.

Officers found some evidence related to the initial shots fired call, but learned that likely occurred in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street around 3 a.m. on Feb. 5.

No one in the area seemed to have information about a shooting or anyone that may have had a gun at the scene.

Then, around 11:30 a.m. the department got a tip that a woman was taken to a Carbondale hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

She claimed the injury did not happen in Carbondale.

The investigation into that alleged shooting incident remains open.

If you have information, you can call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

