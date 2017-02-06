Paducah Symphony Children's Chorus to perform at Education Conference

The Paducah Symphony Children's Chorus will perform at the Kentucky Music Educators Association's Professional Development Conference in Louisville on Friday, February 10.

The performance will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The chorus is conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist.

"On behalf of KMEA President Brad Rogers and the more than two thousand members of the Kentucky Music Educators Association, I congratulate you and the Paducah Symphony Children's Chorus on being selected to perform at the KMEA Professional Development Conference in February 2017," said Melissa Skaggs, KMEA associate director. "As has been the case in the past several years, a large number of outstanding groups applied for conference performance consideration. You and your ensemble can be very proud of this competitive selection."



The PSO's Children's Chorus is dedicated to introducing young singers to the highest standards in western art music, music from other world cultures, and American musical traditions including patriotic, folk and the stage.

The Children's Chorus is selected by audition and is open to students in grades 3-7.

Performances take place regionally throughout the season, including an annual appearance with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, participation in the PSO's "Made in America" concert and two youth showcase concerts, and performances for numerous civic and service organizations.

