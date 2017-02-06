Paducah Symphony Children's Chorus to perform at Education Conference

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.
Farm-fresh, healthy, recipe-ready food delivered to your door is the promise of subscription meal service Hello Fresh. But can a service that claims to be healthy deliver on taste?
A man is wanted out of Perry County and the Perry County Sheriffs Department is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.
SIU in Carbondale will be without a chancellor for a while longer.
After a meeting Wednesday, May 10 in Edwardsville, Illinois school leaders did not make a decision as to who will takeover the vacant leadership role, and say the issue is being tabled for now.
The Perry County Emergency Management Agency said on Wednesday that the Chester Bridge is now officially reopened to traffic.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
