Man threatens to kill a person with a knife

Marshall County, KY Sheriff's Office responded to a man causing a disturbance and threatening to kill a person.

Sergeant Jason Lane and Deputy Josh Anderson responded to Symsonia Highway on the morning of Feb. 5, 2017.

Officers found Jeremy L. Meadows, 26, of Water Valley, KY sitting in a vehicle and armed with a concealed knife, with more than a nine-inch blade.

Meadows lied to police about his name and date of birth, even though the officers told him it was a crime to do so, he continued to give the incorrect name and date of birth.

The deputies found methamphetamine, syringes, suboxone, morphine, other items of paraphernalia with Meadows.

Meadows faces charges including: giving officer false name or address, carrying concealed weapon by prior deadly weapon felony offender, trafficking in controlled substance, possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

Deputies found out that Meadows had several other warrants for his arrest: Graves District Court Bench warrant for the original charges of public intoxication, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, and promoting contraband. graves circuit court indictment warrant for the following: persistent felony offender 1, promoting contraband, trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense greater than or equal to 2 gms of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, and public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

