Brr! Tens of thousand raised during Cape Girardeau's annual Polar Plunge

199 people jumped into a chilly Lake Boutin to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Organizers report they've raise $47,000 (and counting!) from the annual event.

The goal this year was $48,000.

All of the money raised helps provide year-round sports training and competitions for kids and adults with disabilities.

Top individual fundraisers included the following:

1st Place Fundraiser – Shannon Aldridge- $2,100

2nd Place Fundraiser – Blake Lingle- $1,540

3rd Place Fundraiser – John Weber- $1,294

Top team fundraisers included the following:

1st Place –Delta Bobcats- $5,124

2nd Place –Sam’s Sweet Tea-$4,145.14

3rd Place – Lisa’s Ice Warriors-$3,485

Competition for the Golden Plunger was steep this year. Participants are encouraged to come in costume and compete for the chance to take home the “golden plunger.”

1st Place – Lisa’s Ice Warriors, Cape Girardeau, Warriors

2nd Place –Cape Police Dept, Cape Girardeau, Wrestlers

3rd Place – Delta Bobcats, Delta, American Hero’s

One plunger said it wasn't as bad as she expected, "Actually, it wasn't as cold as I thought until I got out there! It was pretty warm actually because it's so cold outside."

This was the 11th year for the event.

Online fundraising is still ongoing and organizers still hope to raise an additional $1,000 to reach their goal. For more information about the Polar Plunge and how you can help click here.

